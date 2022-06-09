Ventnor police blotter, May 16-31

James Turner 3rd, 41 of Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Raymond Aiuto and charged with DWI on May 16, 2022.

Quadell K. Lomax, 25 of Bronx, New York, was arrested by Officers Juan Feliz and James Arentz Jr. and charged with Hindering and Trespassing on May 17, 2022.

Stacy M. Hughes, 44 of Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Lindsay Sochocky and charged with Shoplifting and Drug Paraphernalia on May 18, 2022.

Artie Johnson, 52 of Atlantic City was arrested by Ofc. Lindsay Sochocky and charged with Shoplifting and Drug Paraphernalia on May 18, 2022.

Norman L. Hannum, 33 of Philadelphia PA was arrested by Ofc. Anthony Vitanza and charged with Fugitive from Justice on May 19, 2022.

Theodore J. Brower Jr., 29 of Piscataway NJ was arrested by Ofc. Gabriel Henao and charged with Hindering on May 19, 2022.

Maya M. Gradevska, 39 of Ventnor City NJ was arrested by Ofc. Lindsay Sochocky and charged with DWI and Refusal on May 19, 2022.

Emily J. Dinoto, 21 of Ventnor City NJ was arrested by Ofc. Damian Guanchez and charged with Simple Assault on May 21, 2022.

Angle L. Guzman Jr., 51 of Ventnor City NJ was arrested by Ofc. Michael Newell Jr. and charged with DWI and Open Container on May 25, 2022.

Zachary W. Fischer, 24 of Ventnor City NJ was arrested by Ofc. Lindsay Sochocky and charged with DWI, Open Container, Possession of CDS, Operating while Suspended for DWI along with additional traffic summons issued by Ofc. Matthew Gorham on May 28, 2022.

William Dugan, 32 of Ventnor City NJ was arrested by Ofc. James Franco and charged with Simple Assault on May 29, 2022.

Johathan P. Vanderstine, 38 of Quakertown PA was arrested by Officer Juan Feliz and charged with Hindering and Fugitive from Justice on May 30, 2022.