Ventnor gets spooky with Halloween Fest

VENTNOR — Hundreds of locals came out with their pets and kids in cute costumes to the Ventnor City Library on Saturday for the city's inaugural Halloween Fest.

The free festival was organized by the city's special events coordinator, Donna Peterson, who is also the city's deputy coordinator for emergency management, in conjunction with the city and volunteers.

“We are making this new event hopefully annually,” said Peterson. “Plus, it is nice to bring back the Halloween parade."

Peterson said the Mothers Club used to organize a Halloween parade years ago.

Because the Block Party in May was rained out, the city used those funds for the Halloween Fest as sort of a rain date, Peterson said.

The city usually hosts a Trunk or Treat where people decorate the trunks of their cars and pass out goodies to neighborhood kids, but Halloween Fest was a way for the city to attract people to Ventnor, especially during the offseason, Ventnor Commissioner Tim Kriebel said.

“As an administration, we’re always open to trying new things,” he said. “In this case, it’s a nice family event.”

The festival was open to anyone who wanted to enjoy live music, food trucks, pumpkin patches and other family-friendly activities. It kicked off at 10 a.m. with remote control truck racing, bouncy houses and face painting. The Old Coots were also there from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to give free advice for those who wanted it.

Ventnor resident Matt Bridgestone said he came because his 8-year-old daughter, Willow, told him about it.

"It's a chance to have some good, old-fashioned fun," said Bridgestone, 42, who was dressed as the "King of Rock and Roll," Elvis Presley, complete with a white jumpsuit, a small red guitar, aviator sunglasses and a cardboard crown he got from Burger King one day earlier.

Bridgestone said he always goes to the public events the city hosts, like those held on the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Although he just found out about the Halloween Fest on Saturday morning, Bridgestone said he was happy he came out.

"We didn't do events like this when I was a kid," he said. "Willow is loving it. She's never been happier."

Willow was excited to see her friends and show off her white, black, and blue "emo furry" costume. Her friends, Anna Marie, and Cattaleya, also 8, were dressed up as a soccer player and an evil clown.

Anne Marie and Cattaleya said they were excited to go trick or treating and rack up some candy from the dozens of stands that were passing out goodies.

"Its a good turnout," said Juan Ortiz, who was there with his family. "I like the boat, the different vendors, and the fact that they're supporting local vendors."

Local vendors such as Water Dog and the Showboat Hotel's Lucky Snake Arcade had stands at the event. Other vendors specialized in pumpkin crafting, jewelry, candles and other crafts.

"It's good exposure for local businesses," said Ortiz, 26, of Pleasantville, who was looking forward to the different food trucks and vendors. "Residents might not know about some of the local businesses."

Ortiz was also looking forward to making new memories with his 20 month-old son, Adrian, and girlfriend Julianna Gibson, 26. Ortiz, who works in Atlantic City, said he was trying to make things, like the Halloween Fest, a tradition for him and his family. Ortiz, his son and Gibson were dressed up as Oscar, Elmo and the Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street."

Adrian had a fun time walking around, petting the cute dogs that were in costumes, seeing the interesting costumes people wore and getting his share of candy. Ortiz said he wasn't going to give his young son too much because he didn't want him having a sugar rush.

"We wanna get him tired so he can be ready for nap time soon," he explained. "Now we're looking forward to the parade."

People lined up at the Newport Avenue Boardwalk, dressed casually or in costume as they waited for the parade to start at noon. The parade went from Newport to New Haven avenues with people dressed in their funkiest, creepiest or most adorable costumes marching down the Boardwalk, waving and passing out candy. There was a Halloween costume contest attendees could register for either online before the event or at a registration stand on Suffolk Avenue right before the parade started.

Some families could be seen playing at the park, enjoying from the comfort of their beach chairs the music from the bands playing on the sandy stage next to the park, or participating in light outdoor games, like cornhole.

The city also holds an annual Holiday Parade (to be held Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.), though officials said that one is bigger and takes place along Ventnor Avenue.

"I'll absolutely be coming back next year," Ortiz said with a smile.