Ventnor Community Church kicks off 100th Anniversary Celebration

Ventnor — Ventnor Community Church will kick off its 100th anniversary celebration with a community barbecue fundraiser on Aug. 14 at 2 South Victoria Ave.

The celebration is open to the public and will feature a 10 a.m. church service and an old-fashioned barbecue with chicken and ribs served up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations will be accepted at the event. Funds raised will be used to make repairs to the historic church that was severely damaged in 2012, during Hurricane Sandy. The church was not eligible for any Sandy relief funds and has been in the process of getting major repairs done over the past 10 years, but much more still needs to be done. In addition to the repairs, the entire church needs to become ADA compliant.

As a nonprofit organization, Ventnor Community Church relies on donations to further its longstanding mission of community leadership as well as to provide spiritual guidance in Christian worship within its historic walls. The church aims to raise $50,000 for repairs to the building. Donations may be made at its Go Fund Me page at GoFundMe.com.

Founded Nov. 22, 1922, Ventnor Community Church is nondenominational. The church is also affiliated with Waters Edge of South Jersey, led by Pastor Dean Bult, which serves as The Church for the Unchurched. Waters Edge’s mission is to lead people, who wish to practice spiritually but do not fully identify with the Christian faith, into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/VentnorCommunityChurch.