Ventnor building and construction office closed until Thursday due to COVID-19

VENTNOR — One of the city’s offices will be closed most of this week due to OVID-19, officials said Monday.
The Building and Construction Office will be closed until Thursday, according to a post on the city’s Twitter account.
If a resident’s property is being inspected Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, they will be contacted by staff, officials said. Certain inspections will still occur with proper protocols.
Contact: 609-272-7241
Twitter @ACPressMollyB
