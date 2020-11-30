 Skip to main content
Ventnor building and construction office closed until Thursday due to COVID-19
VENTNOR — One of the city’s offices will be closed most of this week due to OVID-19, officials said Monday.

The Building and Construction Office will be closed until Thursday, according to a post on the city’s Twitter account.

If a resident’s property is being inspected Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, they will be contacted by staff, officials said. Certain inspections will still occur with proper protocols.

