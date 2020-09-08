Lifeguards

The Ventnor City Beach Patrol will be guarding beaches off Dorset, Lafayette, New Haven and Suffolk avenues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through Sept. 20 as well as Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

