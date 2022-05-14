Ventnor approves $33.2 million budget

VENTNOR — The city on Thursday adopted a $33.2 million dollar budget for 2022 that will address contracted pay increases and the city's demolition needs, while increasing the local purpose tax by just over one cent for each $100 of assessed property value.

The City Commission adopted the budget following a public hearing in which one resident spoke. The vote was 2-0, with Commissioners Tim Kriebel and Lance Landgraf supporting the budget adoption. Mayor Beth Holtzman was not at the meeting.

The adopted budget is lower than last year's $33.4 million spending plan. But the amount the city is raising through the local purpose tax is going up by $569,000, in part to cover federal grants the city received last year but is not getting in 2022, according budget documents.

The city's local purpose tax will be just over $1.14 per $100 of assessed property value. The homeowner of a $375,000 property will pay $4,297 in local taxes, up $41.45 from the previous year.

The city plans to use $3.4 million in surplus funds as part of its latest budget, leaving $4.3 million in reserve. One person at the meeting complimented council for consistently keeping a high surplus while maintaining low taxes.

Appropriations for salaries and wages were almost $200,000 less than last year's $14 million budget appropriation, which could be attributed to labor shortages.

In the budget, the city also anticipates spending over $90 million over the next six years for their capital program, which includes funding for public works equipment and infrastructure, fire equipment, police equipment, and beach patrol equipment.

City officials aid some of the budget increases are being driven by inflation and higher materials costs, such as fuel, construction materials, and labor.

In other news, the City Commission appointed two new members to the Ventnor City School Board, increased the wages of starting city lifeguards to minimum wage and discussed replacement of galvanized pipes for the state's mandated lead water problems, which will cost the city at least $65 million over 10 years.

All residents will receive letters in the mail about the subject soon. The notifications are mandated by the state and will cost the city $25,000 to mail out, said Commissioner Langdraf.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.