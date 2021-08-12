'Venom' film moved to October

In the biggest sign yet that Hollywood's fall plans are being altered by the coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant, Sony Pictures on Thursday delayed the release of the big-budget sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”
Instead of opening in theaters Sept. 24, the “Venom” sequel will now debut Oct. 15. The film, starring Tom Hardy, had already been delayed numerous times during earlier stages of the pandemic.
But after constant turmoil, the fall movie calendar has stayed relatively calm until recently. Last week, Paramount Pictures postponed the release of “Clifford the Big Red Dog," citing the delta variant.
Made in America fest to require vaccination: This year's Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia will require concertgoers to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 48 hours, the CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation said Wednesday.
In addition, all patrons will be required to wear masks inside the festival grounds when they're not eating or drinking, in keeping with the City of Philadelphia's new mask mandate for nonseated events outdoors with more than 1,000 people.
CEO Desiree Perez said ticket holders without the required vaccinations or negative COVID-19 test will be able to take a rapid test for COVID-19 antibodies at the gate of the Labor Day weekend festival, scheduled for Sept. 4 and 5. Anyone without one of those three qualifications will be barred from entry and have their ticket refunded.
Meanwhile, AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter, announced that COVID-19 vaccines would be required for concertgoers at its clubs, theaters and festivals.
The vaccine requirement is set to go into full effect no later than Oct. 1, the company said in a news release on Thursday.
Tony Bennett cancels 2021 dates: The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.
Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.
"Funny Girl" revival coming: A Broadway revival of “Funny Girl" is aiming to open next year with Beanie Feldstein in the starring role originated by Barbra Streisand.
Producers announced Wednesday that Feldstein, the “Booksmart” and “Lady Bird” actor, will star as Ziegfeld Follies comedian Fanny Brice in spring 2022 at a Broadway theater to be announced.
“Funny Girl” has a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill, with a book by Isobel Lennart. This will be the first Broadway revival of the 1964 musical. Streisand won an Oscar for the film adaptation.
Rumors of a “Funny Girl” revival have swirled for years, with performers like Idina Menzel and Lady Gaga speculated to be connected to the show.
The new production of “Funny Girl” will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, who also helmed “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” and “Spring Awakening.” It will have a revised book by Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein.
— Press wire reports