'Venom' film moved to October

In the biggest sign yet that Hollywood's fall plans are being altered by the coronavirus surge driven by the delta variant, Sony Pictures on Thursday delayed the release of the big-budget sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.”

Instead of opening in theaters Sept. 24, the “Venom” sequel will now debut Oct. 15. The film, starring Tom Hardy, had already been delayed numerous times during earlier stages of the pandemic.

But after constant turmoil, the fall movie calendar has stayed relatively calm until recently. Last week, Paramount Pictures postponed the release of “Clifford the Big Red Dog," citing the delta variant.

Made in America fest to require vaccination: This year's Made in America festival on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia will require concertgoers to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 48 hours, the CEO of Jay-Z's Roc Nation said Wednesday.

In addition, all patrons will be required to wear masks inside the festival grounds when they're not eating or drinking, in keeping with the City of Philadelphia's new mask mandate for nonseated events outdoors with more than 1,000 people.