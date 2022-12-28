 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle passengers from Bridgeton killed in Christmas morning crash

WESTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP — A pair of Bridgeton men were killed early Christmas Day when the car they were riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Burlington County.

Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, were traveling in a Mazda, driven by Higinio Martinez Sanchez, 30, also of Bridgeton, on the New Jersey Turnpike near milepost 42 northbound when the fatal crash happened, State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said on Wednesday.

Around 5:19 a.m., a Freightliner, driven by Lazaro Gonzalez, 34, of Miami, Florida, was carrying a trailer northbound when it tried to pass the Mazda in the highway's center lane.

At the time, the Mazda was riding the in the right lane, Goez said.

The Mazda began entering the center lane, hitting the truck's trailer, Goez said.

Both Rojas and Aragon were fatally injured, Goez said. Sanchez sustained serious injuries, and Gonzalez had minor injuries, he said.

No additional information about the crash was available on Wednesday, as it remains under investigation, Goez said.

Breaking News