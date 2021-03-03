Vegan 15 and the launch of the internet restaurant

“We call ourselves an internet restaurant,” Vis says.

But keeping the restaurant quality up to par in a delivery format was a challenge.

“In a restaurant, it’s so easy to cook something and send it out and have people enjoy it. But when food has to travel for 15 minutes, it gets a lot harder to maintain the same quality. So we have worked very hard on that. We have experimented and worked with a lot of vendors on our packaging to make sure everything arrives just right.”

When they first began in 2019, the menu was a broad one, with everything from pizzas to curry dishes. While the food was great, the vision seemed a bit blurry.

“It was becoming too many different cuisines in one, and the real concept was losing its identity,” Ahamed says. “And so we decided to split it into different brands. Now Vegan 15 is one of several concepts we do.”

Ahamed is able to pull off having more than one brand due to the layout of the facility. The space is the site of a former cooking school, which means multiple kitchens are onsite, enabling him to keep the brands truly separate and make sure that things like vegan and Halal foods are prepared to the proper standards.