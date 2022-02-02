Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House

Vagabond has won top honors several times at Wing Wars over the years, and they are hopeful that will happen again this year despite the fact that local rival Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has been taunting them on social media as of late, preemptively awarding them a “2nd place” trophy. Vagabond started the verbal assault, so it will be fun to see them go back and forth on social media. This year, Vagabond looks to make the Beer Hall eat their words with a smoky, spicy wing rounded out with a hint of honey sweetness and paired with a sophisticated dipping sauce featuring truffle oil. Can they take top honors? “We are in it to win it,” Vagabond owner Elvis Cadavid says.