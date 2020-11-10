 Skip to main content
Vagabond in Egg Harbor Township temporarily closes due to COVID-19
Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House, in Egg Harbor Township

Vagabond Kitchen and Tap House in Egg Harbor Township temporarily closed on Sunday due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"We regret to inform you that due to unforeseen circumstances and the recent exposure to COVID-19.. EHT Vagabond is temporarily closing beginning 11/8," the post read. "We are taking this time to thoroughly deep clean and sanitize our property as per CDC guidelines as well as having our staff fully tested to ensure the health and safety of our community and our families."
 
It was not clear when the restaurant will reopen. Vagabond in Atlantic City is still open for full service, according to the Facebook post.
 
 
 

