 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vaccine mega sites remain closed Tuesday
0 comments

Vaccine mega sites remain closed Tuesday

50828895606_9b0f191fa5_o.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy presents his State of the State address Sunday for later broadcast at the War Memorial in Trenton.

 Ed Murray / NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced the six COVID-19 vaccine mega site across the state will remain closed due to Winter Storm Orlena.

During his winter storm briefing at the Traffic Management Center in Fords, the governor said those with appointments scheduled Tuesday have already been contacted to reschedule. Though the call center remains open, it will not be making new appointments until the storm has passed.

"Please remember to keep social distances and wear a face mask," Murphy added. "We are still facing the pandemic"

Murphy also reported that "most" NJ Transit bus services in South Jersey are operational again. The Atlantic City rail line is operating on a weekday schedule, he added.

Additionally, the governor reported 3,367 new cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 626,645. There were also 71 new deaths for a total of 19,384 with 2,129 probable deaths.

As of the 11 a.m. briefing, 824,028 people have been vaccinated in the state.

Contact: 609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News