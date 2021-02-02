Vaccine mega sites remain closed Tuesday

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced the six COVID-19 vaccine mega site across the state will remain closed due to Winter Storm Orlena.

During his winter storm briefing at the Traffic Management Center in Fords, the governor said those with appointments scheduled Tuesday have already been contacted to reschedule. Though the call center remains open, it will not be making new appointments until the storm has passed.

"Please remember to keep social distances and wear a face mask," Murphy added. "We are still facing the pandemic"

Murphy also reported that "most" NJ Transit bus services in South Jersey are operational again. The Atlantic City rail line is operating on a weekday schedule, he added.

Additionally, the governor reported 3,367 new cases of the coronavirus for a statewide total of 626,645. There were also 71 new deaths for a total of 19,384 with 2,129 probable deaths.

As of the 11 a.m. briefing, 824,028 people have been vaccinated in the state.

