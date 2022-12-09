Use up foods from your cupboard for this easy pasta recipe

CHEAPSKATE PASTA

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

¼ pound rotini (about 1½ cups)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 sliced garlic clove

½ cup chopped walnuts

2 tablespoons raisins

2 large tomatoes, cut into small cubes (about ½- to 1-inch cubes, 3½ cups)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon rinsed capers

4 pitted black olives, cut in half

2 tablespoons chopped parsley, divided use

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large saucepan ¾ filled with water to a boil. Add the rotini and boil 8 minutes or according to package instructions.

Meanwhile, heat the oil and garlic in a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat until garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Add the walnuts and raisins and saute for 2 minutes. Stir the tomatoes into the skillet. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Add the oregano, capers, olives and 1 tablespoon parsley.

Remove ¼ cup of the pasta cooking water and add to the skillet. Drain the pasta, add to the skillet and toss in the sauce. Mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Divide between 2 dinner plates and sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon of parsley on top.