Use up foods from your cupboard for this easy pasta recipe

When I saw the name of this pasta recipe, Cheapskate Pasta, I wondered what it was. It’s in Francine Segan’s new book, "Pasta Modern: New & Inspired Recipes from Italy." In a recent interview she told me that it’s a recipe to use up foods from your cupboard. It’s also an easy vegetarian recipe. I’ve adapted her recipe for this quick dinner.
The recipe calls for raisins and walnuts. You can use any dried fruits or nuts you have on hand. Just use this recipe as a guide for amounts.
Helpful Hint (format as subhed)
You can use any short cup pasta such as corkscrew, fusilli or butterfly.
Countdown (format as subhed)
• Place water for pasta on to boil.
• Prepare the ingredients.
• Make the sauce while the pasta cooks.
Shopping List (format as subhed)
To buy: 1 box rotini pasta, 1 small container walnuts, 1 small container raisins, 1 jar dried oregano, 1 bottle capers, 1 container pitted black olives, 2 large tomatoes, 1 bunch parsley.
Staples: olive oil, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.