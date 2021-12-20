USA Basketball announces Kerr as next Olympic men's coach

There are plenty of parallels between Popovich and Kerr, plenty of ties that bind. They are close friends, Kerr played for Popovich in San Antonio and both are taking the Olympic job after missing out on Olympic bids as players. Popovich tried to make the 1972 U.S. Olympic team; Kerr was a finalist for the 1988 Olympic team.

“I just did whatever he told me,” Popovich said with a smile earlier this month when discussing what it was like to have Kerr on his Olympic staff.

The Americans currently are in the process of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup — which will end in the Philippines, the homeland of Spoelstra’s mother. A strong finish at the World Cup would be the easiest way to qualify for the Paris Olympics; simply being the reigning gold medalist and world’s No. 1-ranked program doesn’t get the Americans into the Games by default.

Hill said he and Kerr already have had conversations about how to approach the next 2-1/2 years in terms of building a roster, putting their own touches on the program and still maintaining the best of what has delivered results for the U.S. in the past.

“I don’t think you want to totally depart from what’s worked,” Hill said. “But I also think there’s an opportunity to press the reset button on some things and look for opportunities to improve the experience and ultimately, the goal for everyone involved. Look at this staff and they’ve all been a part of USA Basketball. Monty Williams was with Coach K’s last quad. Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few were part of this past select team. So, it’s something that can be looked upon as a continuation.”