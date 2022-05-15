US edges Austria in OT, Canada routs Italy at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland — Luke Hughes scored with 1 minute, 57 seconds left in overtime to complete a United States comeback from two goals down to edge Austria 3-2 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.
Benjamin Nissner scored in the first period and Paul Huber added another early in the second to give Austria a 2-0 lead in the Group B game in Tampere. Kieffer Bellows started the comeback later in the second before Adam Gaudette tied it with a power-play goal in the final period to force overtime.
The U.S. outshot Austria 39-16 on the way to its second win in two games.
Canada followed suit in less dramatic fashion, cruising to a 6-1 win over Italy for its second victory of the tournament.
Josh Anderson and Dysin Mayo led the Canadians with a goal and an assist each in the Group A game in Helsinki. Phil Pietroniro put Italy 1-0 ahead in the opening period before Canada came back with six unanswered goals. Travis Sanheim, Nicolas Roy, Kent Johnson and Noah Gregor with a short-handed goal all also got in on the act.
People are also reading…
Sweden and Switzerland also made it two wins from two.
Rasmus Asplund scored twice as the Swedes beat the Czechs 5-3 in Group B, while Denis Malgin had a goal and three assists for Switzerland to shut out Denmark 6-0 in Group A.
Also in Group A, France beat Kazakhstan 2-1.
Norway prevailed in a penalty shootout to defeat Britain 4-3 in Group B.
Captain Mathis Olimb scored two second-period goals to help build a 3-0 lead for Norway. Britain fought back with three goals in a span of 3:18 in the final period to force overtime.