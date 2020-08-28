There will be a Patriot Day 9/11 Service at Sgt. William R.Godfrey Memorial Park at Osprey Point in the Seaville section of the township. at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.
The service will be hosted by Osprey Point resident, James Joyce.
A flag honoring William Weber, deceased US Marine veteran, will be presented to the Osprey Point Community.
Ocean City/Upper Township Rotary representative Randi Scheck will discuss Rotarian patriotic endeavors.
Commander John O'Lansen will represent the American Legion Post 239.
The Upper Township Fire and Rescue Squads will be represented by personnel with a display of equipment.
Visitors and dignitaries will be acknowledged.
All are welcome to attend this Patriot Day Service to remember and honor those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster.
If there is inclement weather, the Service will be held inside the Osprey Point Clubhouse.
All pandemic social mask and distancing protocol will be observed.
Godfrey Memorial Park is located at 1731 Route 9, Seaville, NJ 08230.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.