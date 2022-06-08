 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPPER TOWNSHIP

Lifeguards: Beesley’s Point, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Strathmere, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday. Protected beaches in Strathmere are at Williams Avenue, Whittier Road, Tecumseh Avenue, Sherman Avenue, Prescott Road and 1495 Commonwealth Ave. Beesley’s Point protected beaches are to be determined.

Beach tags: Not required

What to do: Surfing is permitted south of Tecumseh Avenue and north of Sherman Avenue. Fishing is allowed south of Prescott and north of Seacliff. Lifeguards may allow surfing and fishing on other protected beaches pending the conditions of the given day. Boogie boards and rafts are permitted. Beach parties, fires, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages and changing of clothes are not permitted.

More information: uppertownship.com

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

