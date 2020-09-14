The Upper Township Planning Board will hold a public hearing 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17 to consider adoption of a plan endorsement of its Municipal Self-Assessment, as well as an amendment of the Town Center and State Planning Area Boundaries. The public hearing will be held as a virtual meeting at https://www.goto meet.me/UpperTownship-NJ/ut-public-meeting-room.
Upper Township Zoning Board recently granted a variance to Clayton Industries and Clayton Rentals, LLC for the expansion and “modification of multiple principle uses on the site.” Preliminary and final site plan approval were given for the construction of a 36,000 square foot warehouse/storage space, a 250-square foot addition to the existing pump room, expansion and reconfiguration of the existing display area along Route 9, construction of a 3,000 square-foot fabric structure, and additional paving around Building "S" at 215 Route US 9 South in Marmora.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.