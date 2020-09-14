Upper Township Zoning Board recently granted a variance to Clayton Industries and Clayton Rentals, LLC for the expansion and “modification of multiple principle uses on the site.” Preliminary and final site plan approval were given for the construction of a 36,000 square foot warehouse/storage space, a 250-square foot addition to the existing pump room, expansion and reconfiguration of the existing display area along Route 9, construction of a 3,000 square-foot fabric structure, and additional paving around Building "S" at 215 Route US 9 South in Marmora.
