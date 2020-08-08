080820_nws_damage

On August 7th, Congressman Van Drew and Upper Township Mayor Palombo tour areas of Marmora hit hard by the damage done from Tropical Storm Isaias. (l-r) Palombo, Van Drew, and Township Committeeman Curtis Corson walk past a home along Rt.9 with an upturned shed in the back yard.

Officials assess damage after tornado 'like a chainsaw' touched down in Upper Township: U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew was there to see the damage in Marmora for himself, he said, so he could advocate for getting the township designated a federal emergency area, and thus eligible for funding for the massive cleanup and repairs needed.

Atlantic City Electric nearing the end of its power restoration efforts: As many as 200,000 South Jersey customers lost power as a result of the tropical storm. By 8 p.m. Friday, there were 1,577 outages affecting 9,116 A.C. Electric customers, according to the company’s outage map.

Attorney General's Office investigating after Ventnor police fatally shoot man: It was about 3 a.m. when DiFabio saw the lights and sirens, the street blocked off to traffic where almost 12 hours earlier, a man was fatally shot by city police.

Eagles' Zach Ertz worries about high school athletes if football season canceled: The Eagles tight end is worried about what will happen to teens if there is no high school football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlantic City casinos look to replace J-1 visa workers with local residents: The phasing out of some J-1 visa workers in favor of residents could start as early as next spring, and job training programs to get prospective employees prepared to work are slated to begin this fall.

Atlantic City skyline

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Tags

Load comments