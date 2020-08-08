Officials assess damage after tornado 'like a chainsaw' touched down in Upper Township: U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew was there to see the damage in Marmora for himself, he said, so he could advocate for getting the township designated a federal emergency area, and thus eligible for funding for the massive cleanup and repairs needed.
Atlantic City Electric nearing the end of its power restoration efforts: As many as 200,000 South Jersey customers lost power as a result of the tropical storm. By 8 p.m. Friday, there were 1,577 outages affecting 9,116 A.C. Electric customers, according to the company’s outage map.
Attorney General's Office investigating after Ventnor police fatally shoot man: It was about 3 a.m. when DiFabio saw the lights and sirens, the street blocked off to traffic where almost 12 hours earlier, a man was fatally shot by city police.
Eagles' Zach Ertz worries about high school athletes if football season canceled: The Eagles tight end is worried about what will happen to teens if there is no high school football this fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic City casinos look to replace J-1 visa workers with local residents: The phasing out of some J-1 visa workers in favor of residents could start as early as next spring, and job training programs to get prospective employees prepared to work are slated to begin this fall.
