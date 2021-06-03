Upper Township Historical Society to host presentation on train restoration project

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township virtual membership program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 will feature a program by Paul Mulligan on his extensive train car restoration project at Tuckahoe Junction.

To register, go to bit.ly/ History08JunTrainTalk. You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Paul’s program will be about the renovation and restoration he and his team have worked on over the past two years with the PRR “Mineral Spring” passenger car at the Cape May Seashore Lines, next to the Tuckahoe Train Station. He will also discuss developments with the PRR P70 coaches and the CNJ “Tempel.”

Paul is a graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology and is retired from a career at Merck & Co as a process engineer and a facilities manager.

Paul is an avid history and railroad buff, and has been active in his community.

He is a resident of West Cape May where he has served as chair of the West Cape May Planning and Zoning Board for eight years.