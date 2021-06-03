 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upper Township Historical Society to host presentation on train restoration project
0 comments

Upper Township Historical Society to host presentation on train restoration project

  • 0

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township virtual membership program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 8 will feature a program by Paul Mulligan on his extensive train car restoration project at Tuckahoe Junction.

To register, go to bit.ly/ History08JunTrainTalk. You will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Paul’s program will be about the renovation and restoration he and his team have worked on over the past two years with the PRR “Mineral Spring” passenger car at the Cape May Seashore Lines, next to the Tuckahoe Train Station. He will also discuss developments with the PRR P70 coaches and the CNJ “Tempel.”

Paul is a graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology and is retired from a career at Merck & Co as a process engineer and a facilities manager.

Paul is an avid history and railroad buff, and has been active in his community.

He is a resident of West Cape May where he has served as chair of the West Cape May Planning and Zoning Board for eight years.

Previously, he had been a resident of Rahway where he was the city’s representative to the Union County Transportation Advisory Board to the commissioners. He served on that board as chair for three years.

He was a board member of the Rahway Center Partnership and served as Chair for two years. Paul was also a member of the board of Downtown New Jersey.

Growing up in Rahway, Paul has had life-long interest in trains and is a passenger rail advocate. His favorite railroads were the Central Railroad of New Jersey and the Pennsylvania Railroad.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News