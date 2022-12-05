Upper Township awarded certification with Sustainable Jersey

Upper Township was recently awarded the Sustainable Jersey Bronze Level certification as part of the annual Sustainable Jersey luncheon in Atlantic City on Nov. 15.
Randall Solomon, executive director for Sustainable Jersey, presented the certificate.
Sustainable Jersey is a certification program for municipalities that want to become more “green” and sustainable. Launched in 2009, the program is voluntary.
This year, Upper Township earned certification action points for various programs and activities, such as the continuation of a Green Team, smoke-free and tobacco-free public places, bicycle plan, green business recognition program, tree protection ordinance, prescription drug safety and disposal, commercial and institutional recycling, and more.
“Coordinated through the township’s Green Team, Upper Township has been able to achieve certification through a series of initiatives that reinforce the municipality’s steadfast commitment to preserving our natural resources and operating in a more sustainably sensitive manner,” said Ralph Cooper, chairperson of the Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team.
For more information, visit uppertwpgreenteam.wordpress.com or sustainablejersey.com.