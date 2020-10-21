Updated quarantine advisory released for travelers to New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday announced an updated quarantine advisory.

The updated advisory includes the addition of Arizona and Maryland, bringing the total to 39 states and territories, according to a news release from the state. The travel advisory applies to any person arriving from a state or territory with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

As of Tuesday, there are currently 39 states and territories that meet the criteria stated above: Alabama; Alaska; Arizona; Arkansas; Colorado; Florida; Georgia; Guam; Iowa; Idaho; Indiana; Illinois; Kansas; Kentucky; Louisiana; Maryland; Michigan; Minnesota; Missouri; Mississippi; Montana; North Carolina; North Dakota; Nebraska; New Mexico; Nevada; Ohio; Oklahoma; Puerto Rico; Rhode Island; South Carolina; South Dakota; Tennessee; Texas; Utah; Virginia; Wisconsin; West Virginia; and Wyoming.

Neighboring states Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware now meet the criteria for New Jersey’s travel advisory, officials said. Due to the interconnected nature of the region and mode of transport between New Jersey and the three states, a 14-day quarantine is not reasonable in all instances.