Updated election results from around South Jersey

Updated Atlantic County Election results
COUNTY RACES
County Clerk (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lisa Jiampetti
|Democratic
|20,696
|Joseph J. Giralo
|Republican
|34,159
|X
County Commissioner District 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jelani Gandy
|Democratic
|4,487
|Maureen Kern
|Republican
|8,480
|X
County Commissioner District 3 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thelma Witherspoon
|Democratic
|4,238
|Andrew Parker
|Republican
|7,473
|x
County Commissioner District 5 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Beyers
|Democratic
|3,444
|James Bertino
|Republican
|9,757
|x
County Commissioner At Large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Celeste Fernandez
|Democratic
|18,770
|Frank X. Balles
|Republican
|35,874
|X
ABSECON
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen S. Light
|Democratic
|1,177
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nicholas Tiberio
|Democratic
|372
|Nick Larotonda
|Republican
|952
|x
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Sandra Cain
|Democratic
|534
|x
|No other candidate nomination
ATLANTIC CITY
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Marty Small, Sr.
|Democratic
|1,813
|x
|Tom Forkin
|Republican
|851
|Moisse "Mo" Delgado
|Independent
|212
|Steven P. Layman
|Independent
|64
|Daud M. Panah
|Independent
|165
|JImmy Whitehead
|Independent
|128
Council-at-Large (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephanie Marshall
|Democratic
|1,951
|x
|George Tibbitt
|Democratic
|1,890
|x
|Bruce E. Weekes
|Democratic
|1,914
|x
|Matthew James Diullio-Jusino
|Republican
|848
|Maria Lacca
|Republican
|956
|Rizwan Khan Malik
|Republican
|896
BRIGANTINE
Council-At-Large 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Cornelius "Neil" Kane
|Republican
|2,027
|x
|No other candidate nomination
BUENA
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Gina K. Andaloro
|Democratic
|548
|x
|Patricia A. Andaloro
|Democratic
|554
|x
|Rosalie M. Baker
|Republican
|472
|Joseph S. Mancuso Jr.
|Republican
|430
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carlo Favretto Jr.
|Democratic
|598
|Ronnise White
|Democratic
|570
|Aaron Krenzer
|Republican
|1,298
|x
|Ellen Testa
|Republican
|1,304
|x
CORBIN CITY
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Nikki M. Nichols
|Democratic
|99
|Laverne Kirn
|Republican
|115
|x
EGG HARBOR CITY
Common Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Yvonne Flyn
|Democratic
|312
|Kim Hesse
|Democratic
|343
|Eladia Rivera
|Democratic
|315
|Robin Sefton
|Republican
|454
|x
|Ingrid E. Nieves-Clark
|Republican
|444
|x
|Joseph Ricci Jr.
|Republican
|451
|x
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James "Bear" Pesce
|Democratic
|3,279
|Shawn M. O'Brien
|Democratic
|3,282
|Ray R. Ellis Jr.
|Republican
|6,488
|x
|Joseph "Tokyo" O'Donoghue
|Republican
|6,318
|x
ESTELL MANOR
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Diane E. Pogue
|Democratic
|Elizabeth (Betsy) Owen
|Republican
|382
|x
|Joe Venezia
|Independent
|303
Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Christine Masker
|Republican
|526
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dane Lamcken
|Republican
|528
|x
|No other candidate nomination
FOLSOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Albert W. Norman Jr.
|Republican
|402
|x
|Gregory Conway
|Republican
|403
|x
|No other candidate nomination
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
Council (vote for four)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Jim Gorman
|Democratic
|2,578
|Mary Crawford
|Democratic
|2,550
|Ken Kachnic
|Democratic
|2,481
|Sherri Parmenter
|Democratic
|2,527
|RJ Amato III
|Republican
|4,934
|x
|Tom Bassford
|Republican
|4,789
|x
|Clifton Sudler Jr.
|Republican
|4,723
|x
|Muhammad Umar
|Republican
|4,627
|x
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Richard Cheek
|Republican
|3,575
|x
|Susan K. Hopkins
|Republican
|3,446
|x
|Rodney Guishard
|Democratic
|2,002
|Robin Moore
|Democratic
|1,966
HAMMONTON
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William (Bill) Cappuccio
|Republican
|1,574
|Steve DiDonato
|Hammonton First
|1,771
|x
Council (vote for three)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Rizzotte
|Republican
|1,602
|Rocco "Rick" Fichetola
|Republican
|1,501
|Anthony "Tony" Penza
|Republican
|1,511
|Thomas Gribbin
|Hammonton First
|1,721
|x
|Jonathan Oliva
|Hammonton First
|1,688
|x
|Ed Wuillerman
|Hammonton First
|1,622
|x
LINWOOD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Matthew Levinson
|Republican
|1,632
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|June Byrnes
|Republican
|804
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blair Albright
|Republican
|833
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Todd Michael
|Republican
|830
|x
|No other candidate nomination
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bruce D. Crowe
|Republican
|1,188
|x
|Kristi Hanselmann
|Republican
|1,122
|x
|Patricia L. Bowers
|Democratic
|521
|Barbara B. Rheault
|Democratic
|575
Committee, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Deanna Demarco
|Republican
|1,174
|x
|Jessica R. Carroll
|Democratic
|521
NORTHFIELD
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Perri Jr.
|Democratic
|916
|Greg Dewees
|Republican
|1,352
|X
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Brian L. Smith
|Republican
|750
|X
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Carolyn Bucci
|Republican
|777
|X
|Barbara Anne Madden
|Democratic
|431
PLEASANTVILLE
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lawrence "Tony" Davenport
|Democratic
|652
|x
|No nomination
|Republican
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Bertilio "Bert" Correa
|Democratic
|641
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 2, 1-year unexpired term (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Victor M. Carmona
|Democratic
|651
|x
|No nomination
|Republican
PORT REPUBLIC
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Monica "Niki" Giberson
|Republican
|340
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Steven Allgeyer
|Republican
|178
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Doris A. Bugdon
|Republican
|209
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
SOMERS POINT
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Janice Johnston
|Republican
|880
|x
|Elizabeth "Lisa" Bender
|Democratic
|551
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Howard W. Dill
|Republican
|801
|x
|Nominee vacancy
|Democratic
WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kenneth R. Haeser
|Republican
|592
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Updated Cumberland County election results
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph Derella
|Democratic
|12,642
|Priscilla Ocasio-Jimenez
|Democratic
|12,642
|Joseph Sileo
|Republican
|16,487
|X
|Antonio Romero
|Republican
|16,547
|X
|Joseph S. Perella Jr.
|Independent
|1,468
BRIDGETON
City Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Marian D. King
|932
|X
COMMERICAL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph E. Klaudi
|Republican
|631
|X
|Susan Peek Corson
|Democratic
|406
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Abby Perlstein O'Brien
|Republican
|544
|X
|No nomination
|Democratic
Township Committee, unexpired seat (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Anthony Lamanteer
|Republican
|531
|X
|No nomination
|Democratic
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robert G. Campbell
|Republican
|239
|X
|Sean Pignatelli
|Independent
|62
|Mark Upham Sr.
|Independent
|118
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Stephen M. Bateman
|Democratic
|877
|X
|Michael Peterson
|Democratic
|843
|X
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark F. Werley
|Democratic
|195
|X
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Robin S. Freitag
|Republican
|1,108
|X
|Thomas J. Tedesco Jr.
|Republican
|1,048
|X
|Dennis Gaggini Jr.
|Democratic
|406
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph A. Miletta Jr.
|Democratic
|399
|X
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|William Ashton
|Republican
|822
|X
MILLVILLE TOWNSHIP
Commissioners (vote for five)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|James F. Quinn
|2,517
|X
|Bruce Cooper
|1,996
|Joseph Pepitone
|2,091
|'Ivelise "Eve" Perez
|1,903
|Kuan Bowleg
|1,689
|Robert McQuade Jr.
|2,167
|Benjamin J. Romanik
|2,651
|X
|Charles "Kirk" Hewitt
|2,341
|Joseph Sooy
|2,598
|X
|Lisa M. Orndorf
|2,652
|X
SHILOH
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Dallus J. Bruso
|Republican
|160
|X
|Matthew C. Hunzer
|Republican
|148
|X
STOW CREEK
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|David E. Shivers
|Republican
|457
|X
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Scott Smith
|Republican
|1,571
|X
|Thomas R. Speranza
|Republican
|1,629
|X
|Brian K. Rossello
|Democratic
|713
Update Cape May County results
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioners (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Leonard C. Desiderio
|Republican
|25,692
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
CAPE MAY CITY
City Council (vote for one)
|Name
|Votes
|Winner
|Lorraine M. Baldwin
|712
|X
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank L. Germanio Jr.
|Republican
|2,009
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Theron (Ike) Gandy
|Republican
|4,471
|x
|Quanette Vasser‐McNeal
|Democratic
|2,345
NORTH WILDWOOD
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Patrick Rosenello
|Republican
|1,122
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
Council-at-large (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Salvatore Zampirri
|Republican
|1,102
|x
|No other candidate nomination
Council Ward 1 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|James Kane
|Republican
|601
|x
|Maria G. Mattera
|Democratic
|205
Council Ward 2 (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joseph V. Rullo
|Republican
|447
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
STONE HARBOR
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank Dallahan
|Republican
|266
|Bernadette (Bunny) Parzych
|Republican
|285
|x
|No nomination
|Democratic
|No nomination
|Democratic
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Kimberly R. Hayes
|Republican
|2,969
|John C. (Jay) Newman
|Republican
|3,160
|x
|Christina (Cricket) Denton
|Democratic
|1,648
|Lenora Boninfante Kodytek
|Democratic
|1,655
|Anthony Inserra
|Independent
|Andrew Shawl
|Independent
Committee, 1-year unexpired team (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Mark E. Pancoast
|Republican
|2,905
|x
|Shawna Mulford
|Democratic
|1,775
|John J. (Jack) Griffin Jr.
|Independent
|871
WOODBINE
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael E. Benson
|Republican
|278
|x
|Joseph E. Johnson III
|Republican
|252
Updated Southern Ocean County election results
COUNTY RACES
County Commissioner (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Philip Nufrio
|Democratic
|55,259
|Rita Kopacz
|Democratic
|56,289
|Gary Quinn
|Republican
|139,353
|X
|Barbara “Bobbi” Jo Crea
|Republican
|135, 632
|X
|Barry Bendar
|Green
|1,389
|Dan Valentine
|Libertarian
|2,357
|Robert Canfield
|Libertarian
|2,105
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Pasquale (Pat) Pipi
|Republican
|5,735
|X
|William Farmer
|Republican
|5,609
|X
|Charles Cunliffe
|Democratic
|3,155
|Martin Weber
|Democratic
|3,180
BARNEGAT LIGHT
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Michael Spark
|Republican
|283
|X
|Ed Wellington
|Republican
|292
|X
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Debra A. Rivas
|Republican
|490
|X
|Sarah J. Collins
|Democratic
|158
LACEY TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Timothy McDonald
|Republican
|7,792
|X
|Mark Dykoff
|Republican
|7,667
|X
|Bill Stemmle
|Democratic
|2,870
|Stuart Feldman
|Democratic
|2,664
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Blaise Scibetta
|Republican
|5,125
|X
|Daniel Maxwell
|Republican
|5,187
|X
|Shaun Moran
|Democratic
|2,162
|Gabriel Brian Franco
|Democratic
|2,144
|Kathryn (Kate) Goode
|Independent
|405
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
Township Committee (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Lydia M. Dodd
|Republican
|2,909
|X
|Annadelle “Ann” Hopkins
|Democratic
|1,085
SHIP BOTTOM
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Peter J. Rossi, Sr.
|Republican
|397
|X
|Joseph Valyo
|Republican
|367
|X
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
Mayor (vote for one)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Joanne Sitek
|Democratic
|2,909
|Gregory E. Myhre
|Republican
|7,596
|X
Council (vote for six)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Thomas N. Steadman
|Republican
|7,262
|X
|Anthony R. Guariglia
|Republican
|7,221
|X
|Robert E. Henken
|Republican
|7,199
|X
|Paul Krier
|Republican
|7,098
|X
|Lisa Mower
|Republican
|7,466
|X
|Amy Otte
|Republican
|7,299
|X
|Helen S. Cocuzza
|Democratic
|3,023
|Denise Pobicki
|Democratic
|2,795
|Ellyn Hill
|Democratic
|2,984
|Reagan White
|Democratic
|2,899
SURF CITY
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|John H. Klose
|Republican
|464
|X
|James B. Russell
|Republican
|461
|X
TUCKERTON
Council (vote for two)
|Name
|Party
|Vote total
|Winner
|Frank D’Amore
|Republican
|874
|X
|Ron Peterson
|Republican
|849
|X
