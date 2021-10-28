Upcoming events

Thursday, Oct. 28
ART ON ASBURY OCTOBER SHOW & EXHIBITION: exhibited through October; “Still Life” themed Art Show & Exhibition; Ocean City Fine Arts League, 711 Asbury Ave., Ocean City. 609-814-0308 or OceanCityFineArtsLeague.org.
CAROL COUZENS ART EXHIBIT: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Oct. 31; visit Longport Public Library to view artwork by featured artist, Carole Couzens; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
DEAD HOLLYWOOD COSTUME PARTY: 7 to 10 p.m.; come dressed as your favorite dead star or starlet; prizes awarded; The Reeds at Shelter Haven, 9601 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, $20 advance, $25 at the door. 609-368-0100 or ReedsAtShelterHaven.com.
DRIVE-IN MOVIE NIGHT: 5:30 to 8 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College’s Office of Community Outreach presents Drive-In Movie Night featuring “A Quiet Place Part II”; Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 E. Black Horse Pike, Hamilton; free admission, bring a non-perishable food item to donate. Atlantic.edu.
TRIVIA GAME DAY — VIRTUAL PROGRAM: 4 to 5 p.m.; the Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Program offered by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members; $5 non-members. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.
Friday, Oct. 29
RED & WHITE NIGHT SOCIAL: 7 to 10 p.m.; hosted by the Ocean City Education Foundation; include Ocean City High School teacher and DJ Scott Rainear, buffet, auction baskets, raffle for $2,000 and “red” and “white” wine drink specials; proceeds will help fund Ocean City School District health and wellness initiatives; Josie Kelly’s, 908 Shore Road, Somers Point, $35. OCNJEF.com.
THE SHARPE FAMILY SINGERS: 7:30 to 9 p.m.; the Sharpe Family Singers share their love of Broadway musicals by performing the big show-stopping numbers that are audience favorites; Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway Township, $35. 609-652-9000 or Stockton.UniversityTickets.com.
TRUNK OR TREAT AT ATLANTIC CAPE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat; 341 Court House S. Dennis Road, Middle Township. Atlantic.edu.
Saturday, Oct. 30
FILM CLUB SCREENING: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturdays through December; free film screening, followed by a discussion group on Mondays at 6 p.m. (optional); groups will feature different themes, topics, and filmmaking styles; Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.
OPEN GAMING: 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays through Dec. 28; enjoy a game of Mah-Jongg, Pinochle, Scrabble, Canasta or other card games; Longport Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave., Longport. 609-487-7403.
TRUNK OR TREAT AT ATLANTIC CAPE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape Community College will present a drive-thru Trunk or Treat; Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; free. Atlantic.edu.
Monday, Nov. 1
GALLERY OF YOU — ARTISTIC JOURNALING: 11 a.m. first and third Mondays; group meets online to explore the rewards of artistic journaling, share insights and express creativity; each participant can receive a journal and art supplies through the mail at no cost; program is offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; registration required. 609-652-3800, ext. 318 or MHAAC.info.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
ATLANTIC CAPE OPEN HOUSE: 5 to 7 p.m.; Atlantic Cape welcomes you to attend an upcoming Open House sessions; Atlantic Cape Community College, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City. 609-343-5009 or Atlantic.edu.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: 3 to 4 p.m.; New Day Family Success Center emergency preparedness event; learn how to keep your family safe during an emergency; free, open to all families living in Atlantic County. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Nov. 4
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Saturday, Nov. 6
LEGEND OF THE JERSEY DEVIL SHOW: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:45 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; Jersey Devil costumed appearance; cameras welcome; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.