 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events
0 comments
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming events

  • 0

Thursday, Aug. 5

HONKY TONKIN’ — A COUNTRY MUSIC SHOW: 7 p.m. Aug. 3 through Aug. 13, 4 p.m. matinees Aug. 4, 11; no performance Aug. 9; Honky Tonkin’ — A Country Music show in Scranton; retro/vintage country sound and feel with classic hits; Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St., Cape May; $25. 917-405-2173.

SOMERS POINT 20/20 EXHIBIT: daily through Sept. 30; virtual exhibit; presented by Somers Point Arts Commission; 13 local professional and amateur photographers that captures the diversity and vitality of the Somers Point’s’ people, places, events and seasons throughout the year. 609-653-4991 or SomersPtArts.Weebly.com.

BOOK TALK — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; hosted by Atlantic City Free Public Library; author talk with Ronni Robinson, discussing her memoir, “Out of the Pantry: A Disordered Eating Journey” via Zoom; program is open to teens and adults. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

CREATIVE WRITING: 4 to 6 p.m. first Thursdays through Sept. 30; with Melissa Palmer; receive tips and feedback on poetry, memoirs, short stories, articles, and books; program will be held remotely via Zoom meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

GENEOLOGY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 6 to 7 p.m.; virtual genealogy class with Casey Zahn; learn how to utilize various documents, diaries, and manuscripts to discover stories about your family and their communities. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

MAHJONG LESSONS: 1 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 26; Beth El Synagogue in Margate; $20. 609-823-2725.

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Friday, Aug. 6

ABSECON LIGHTHOUSE HOME SCHOOL DAYS: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; STEAM sessions at the Absecon Lighthouse; $10 per adult, $6 per child, registration required. 609-449-1360.

ADULT COLORING VIRTUAL SOCIAL HOUR: 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays through Aug. 20; coloring group will meet online to color and socialize; Main Library or Richmond Avenue Branch Circulation Desk; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

GALLOWAY GREEN MARKET: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 2; vegetables, seafood and more locally grown; Historic Smithville Village Green, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. 609-748-8999 or HistoricSmithville.com.

LOCAL ARTISTS OPENING RECEPTION: 4 to 6 p.m. opening reception; featured local artists for the month of August are resin artist and painter, Emily Arenberg and painter, John Safrit; Nature Center of Cape May, 1600 Delaware Ave., Cape May. 609-427-3045 or NJAudubon.org.

’RISE UP FOR THE ARTS’: 8:30 to 11 p.m.; the Schultz-Hill Foundation presents “RISE Up for the ARTS” featuring the Texas Tenors; proceeds will benefit arts and education programs for students and seniors in Atlantic City; Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $35. 609-347-1616 or Schultz-hill.org.

THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

Saturday, Aug. 7

CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO EVENT: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cape May County Park & Zoo will be offering a hands-on visit to Birch Grove for the entire family; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

’DONNY & JOHNNY DAY’: 27th annual edition of Donny Fund Day celebrates lives of Donald Sykes and John Sykes IV; proceeds benefit special needs kids; Pleasantville Yacht Club; open challenge three-mile course on Lakes By by kayak, paddleboard, windsurf, swim; non-competitive race starts 5 p.m.; $40 advance registration, $50 day of race; includes after party. thedonnyfund.com.

’THE WRECK OF THE SPANISH ARMADA’ PERFORMANCES: 8 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays through Aug. 9; romance in Paris between a female physician and a modern day Robin Hood, who leads Somali pirates who hijack oil tankers; new theatre located in Somers Point; 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point, $20. 215-983-3669.

Sunday, Aug. 8

BAYSIDE BASH: 3 to 7 p.m.; summer fun at Shirat Hayam’s Bayside Bash; kids games and activities, food, live music, tours, raffle, giveaways, free admission; 700 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ventnor. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.

COMEDY NIGHT AT KATZ JCC: 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Hadassah and the Milton & Betty Katz JCC present Comedy Night featuring comedians Al Caz and Scott Friedman; Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center, 501 N. Jerome Ave., Margate, $25. 609-822-1167 or JCCAtlantic.org.

Monday, Aug. 9

BEGINNER BRIDGE — VIRTUAL EVENT: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays through Aug. 30; learn to play Bridge virtually; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

DIAPER DRIVE ALL DAY: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 27, New Day Family Success Center, 622-624 South New York Road, Galloway Township. 609-652-0230 or NewDay-FSC.org.

MAHJONG AT NORTHFIELD LIBRARY: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays through Aug. 30; Mahjong Mondays return at the Otto Bruyns Public Library of Northfield; newcomers welcome; 241 W. Mill Road, 241 W. Mill Road, Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

THE VILLAGE MOVIE SOCIETY — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; presented by Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties; join Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for discussion of movie “Five Flights Up.” 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, Aug. 7

WRECK FOR RESCUES: 7 to 10 p.m.; SPQR Theatre Co. is hosting “Wreck for Rescues,” a fundraiser for Beacon Animal Rescue during the run of “The Wreck of the Spanish Armada”; Studio Space, 112 Woodland Ave., Somers Point; $20. 215-983-3669 or StudioSpaceSPNJ.com.

Groups

Thursday, Aug. 5

ONLINE MEN’S WELLNESS GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; via Zoom or by call-in; topics vary, but may include family/relationships, substance use and coping strategies during COVID; to receive a link, email jangelini@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

’RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBILY): 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Dec. 31; weight loss support group; male and female of all ages; TOPS, 123 Fishing Creek Road, North Cape May, $32 first time, $5 a month after. 609-780-1110.

Friday, Aug. 6

WARRIORS WELCOME — ONLINE GROUP FOR VETERANS: 6 to 7 p.m. first and third Fridays through Oct. 1; discussion and support group facilitated by a veteran; topics include self-care and wellness, family/relationships, employment, civilian life and others; offered by The Mental Health Association in New Jersey. 609-652-3800 or jangelini@mhanj.org.

Saturday, Aug. 7

YOGA CLASSES — OUTDOORS: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 11; fun and relaxing hour of yoga; The Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville, $5 per session, reservations required. 856-457-9869.

Sunday, Aug. 8

MEDITATION — ONLINE GROUP: 7:15 to 8 p.m. Sundays; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; staff offer a guided calming meditation or breathing exercise; to receive a link by email and join the group online, email btrendler@mhanj.org. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Monday, Aug. 9

’GOT STRESS?’ ONLINE GROUP: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Mondays; online group meets to discuss daily wellness, coping strategies and tools to relieve stress and reduce anxiety; offered by The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; free. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

NAMI ATLANTIC/CAPE MAY FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. second Mondays; virtual meeting for family members of individuals struggling with mental health illness and co-occurring addiction disorders; free, registration required. 609-741-5125 or NAMIACM.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

CONVERSATIONAL SPANISH: 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 31; virtual class presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library; registration required. ACFPL.org.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

ITALIAN CULTURE: 3:30 to 5 p.m. second Wednesdays through September; meet with others interested in learning more about Italian art, music, architecture, history, and lifestyles; held remotely via Zoom Meeting; registration required. AvalonFreeLibrary.org.

Health, fitness

Thursday, Aug. 5

’RISING MINDS’ ONLINE MEETING: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; peer-led meeting for individuals age 18 to 30; participants discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care and connect to others. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

THE POSITIVITY PROJECT — VIRTUAL EVENT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; JFS of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Village by the Shore program, “The Positivity Project”; topics include self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. 609-287-8872 or JFSVillageByTheShore.org.

Friday, Aug. 6

TAI CHI CLASS: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Aug. 27; presented by Atlantic City Free Public Library via Zoom; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

EMPLOYMENT WELLNESS GROUP/RECOVERY FOCUSED: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays; during this weekly meeting, staff with The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County provides support for individuals who are in recovery for substance use disorder and seeking employment; group is facilitated by a certified peer specialist who is in recovery for both mental health and substance use disorders. 609-652-3800, ext. 308 or MHAAC.info.

Music

Thursday, Aug. 5

VIRTUAL JAM SERIES: 7 p.m. Thursdays; hosted by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance streaming live via Facebook; features local musicians. AbseconArts.com.

Friday, Aug. 6

DUCK & COVER: 7 to 9 p.m.; part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

SUNSET JAZZ FEST: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; listen to Eddie Morgan and REK’D 4 Jazz, featuring vocalist Darchele Todd, while watching the sun set across the bay and over the AC skyline; hosted by City of Pleasantville; Lakes Bay Marina, 345 E. Bayview Ave., Pleasantville. 609-484-7359 or Pleasantville-NJ.org.

Friday, Aug. 13

THE REMEDY BAND: 7 to 9 p.m. part of the weekly Rhythm in the Park music series through Aug. 27; Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, Egg Harbor Township; free. 609-272-8120 or visit ehtrec.com.

Religion

Friday, Aug. 6

DEVOTION BY THE OCEAN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 20; Beachside Reform Jewish service; Ventnor City Beach, Ventnor City. 609-822-7116 or ShiratHayamNJ.org.

Friday, Aug. 13

BEACH SHABBAT: 5:30 p.m.; hosted by Beth Israel; on the beach at Huntington Avenue, Margate, behind Margate Public Library; all welcome; bring beach chair or blanket; in case of inclement weather, services held at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield. 609-641-3600 or email bethisrael@cbinorthfield.org.

>Reunions

VINELAND HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1980: 40th reunion; Sept. 18, Greenview Inn, Eastlyn Golf Course, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland; members of the Classes of 1979 and 1981 welcome; registration and cocktail hour 6 to 7 p.m.; cash bar, dinner buffet, dancing 6 to 10 p.m.; $70 per person; registration: https://classof80vhs.com or email classof80vhs@gmail.com.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News