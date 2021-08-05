Upcoming events

’RISE UP FOR THE ARTS’: 8:30 to 11 p.m.; the Schultz-Hill Foundation presents “RISE Up for the ARTS” featuring the Texas Tenors; proceeds will benefit arts and education programs for students and seniors in Atlantic City; Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City; $35. 609-347-1616 or Schultz-hill.org.

THRILLING THURSDAYS — MOONLIGHT MOVIES: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays in July and August; free movies featuring new and classic releases; rain date Fridays; beach between Granville and Huntington avenues, behind Martin Bloom Pavilion, Margate. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.

Saturday, Aug. 7

CAPE MAY COUNTY PARK & ZOO EVENT: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Cape May County Park & Zoo will be offering a hands-on visit to Birch Grove for the entire family; Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave., Northfield. 609-646-4476 or NFLibrary.org.

’DONNY & JOHNNY DAY’: 27th annual edition of Donny Fund Day celebrates lives of Donald Sykes and John Sykes IV; proceeds benefit special needs kids; Pleasantville Yacht Club; open challenge three-mile course on Lakes By by kayak, paddleboard, windsurf, swim; non-competitive race starts 5 p.m.; $40 advance registration, $50 day of race; includes after party. thedonnyfund.com.