 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events
0 comments
UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming events

  • 0

Wednesday, Nov. 24

CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; meeting on Zoom. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.

Saturday, Nov. 27

8TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT: 9 a.m.; registration 8 a.m., 5K run and 1-mile fun walk; sponsored by Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve LLC; advance registration $25 runners, $10 walkers; race day $30 runners, $15 walkers; event T-shirt to first 100 runners; medals awarded by age groups; EHT Nature Reserve, 317 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-602-1086 or brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

Thursday, Dec. 2

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.

Groups

Tuesday, Nov. 23

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.

BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.

SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.

Thursday, Nov. 25

ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.

Health, fitness

Friday, Nov. 26

TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.

Music

Saturday, Nov. 27

PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.

Sunday, Dec. 12

SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News