Upcoming events

Wednesday, Nov. 24
CUMBERLAND COUNTY LIBRARY ONLINE MOVIE CLUB: 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Wednesdays; hosted by Cumberland County Library; for ages 18 and older; watch movies for free with Hoopla, then meet up on Zoom for discussion; registration required. 856-453-2210, ext. 26103 or CCLNJ.org.
Saturday, Nov. 27
8TH ANNUAL TURKEY TROT: 9 a.m.; registration 8 a.m., 5K run and 1-mile fun walk; sponsored by Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve LLC; advance registration $25 runners, $10 walkers; race day $30 runners, $15 walkers; event T-shirt to first 100 runners; medals awarded by age groups; EHT Nature Reserve, 317 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township. 609-602-1086 or brentmaurer78@yahoo.com.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
PAUSE FOR PAWS — ONLINE PET THERAPY: 6 p.m. first Wednesdays through December; certified pet therapy dogs and their handlers are online for members of the community to relax, enjoy and reduce stress; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
Thursday, Dec. 2
TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON GREEN TEAM MEETING: 7 to 8:30 p.m. first Thursdays; join the Township of Hamilton Green Team to see how you can make a difference; Municipal Building, 6101 13th St., Mays Landing. TownshipOfHamilton.com.
Groups
Tuesday, Nov. 23
ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE — ONLINE GROUP: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County; weekly, peer-run support group meeting is offered online by an individual who has lived experience with childhood abuse. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
AL-ANON FAMILY GROUP: 8 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; support group for people whose loved ones suffer from alcoholism; St. John Lutheran Church, 1001 Central Ave., Ocean City. oceancityaft@gmail.com.
BIPOLAR ONLINE SUPPORT GROUP: 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 7; peer-run, virtual support group for individuals who live with bipolar disorder; offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County. 609-652-3800 or MHAAC.info.
SPANISH VIRTUAL CONVERSATION CLASS: 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 28; library will hold basic Spanish Conversation classes via Zoom; Atlantic City Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City; registration required. 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or ACFPL.org.
Thursday, Nov. 25
ICI OF SOUTH JERSEY RESUMES MEETINGS: 6 to 8:30 p.m. fourth Thursdays through June 2022; creates an awareness and appreciation of Italian culture; St. Frances Cabrini Church, Room C, 114 Atlantic Ave., Ocean City; $4 donation non-members. 609-602-9017.
Tuesday, Nov. 30
PFLAG EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP: 7 to 8:30 p.m. last Tuesdays through December; held via Zoom; PFLAG is the extended family of the LGBTQ+ community. 609-445-4539.
Health, fitness
Friday, Nov. 26
TAI CHI & QIGONG VIRTUAL CLASS — VIRTUAL EVENT: 11 a.m. to noon Fridays through Dec. 17; participants will learn ancient mind, body and spirit practices; virtual classes presented by Atlantic City Library. 609-345-2269 or ACFPL.org.
Music
Saturday, Nov. 27
PCS DAY CELEBRATION AND CONCERT: 6:30 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m.; live stage concert of country, bluegrass, old timey and traditional music; hosted by Pinelands Cultural Society; video of PCS history 5:45 p.m.; Albert Music Hall, 131 Wells Mill Road, Waretown; snack, gift stands open; $5 admission. 609-971-1593 or alberthall.org.
Sunday, Dec. 12
SUITE INSPIRATION CHRISTMAS CONCERT: 3:30 p.m.; “The Suite Awards;” St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, and live-streamed on St. Elizabeth’s Facebook page; holiday refreshments served in the parish hall following the concert. 609-748-1583 or suiteinspiration.org.