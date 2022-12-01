Current (ly) Reading:

Circles in Sapphire by Donna Tregear

Book Summary: Maggie- after a tragic accident and Luke – after a bitter divorce, take different paths that lead them to a sleepy beachside town which seems to be a magnet for people needs a fresh start. When Maggie’s niece brings home the boy she wants to marry, Maggie is forced to relive the nightmare that changed her life forever. Circles in Sapphire is a story about love, forgiveness and learning the trust.

While the months keep on getting colder and summer seems so far away, what better book to read then one that reminds you of all that summer brings? One that also happens to be written by an author from our community.

Circles in Sapphire was written by Linwood resident Donna Tregear. Tregear grew up in Philly always vacationing down here for the summers before she eventually moved here with her mother and attended Ocean City High School. Her summers here at the shore were a big inspiration for parts in this book.

“In 7th grade I had to write a poem for homework and it really opened up the world of writing for me,” Tregear said. “From then on my dream was to write a novel.”

Tregear currently works in Atlantic Cares surgery center on English Creek. While that job takes up a lot of time itself, her passion for writing remains strong and she has already began writing her second novel and a few short stories.

Grab a blanket, cozy up on the couch and enjoy the story of Circle in Sapphire this month.

Current (ly) Sipping: