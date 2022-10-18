Unsung hero

Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado entered the game in the ninth inning. He walked Jurickson Profar with one out and then watched as Soto reached on a throwing error.
The old Alvarado would have panicked and been overwhelmed by the situation.
The new Alvarado got Manny Machado to fly out and then struck out Josh Bell to end the game.
Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today