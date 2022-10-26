Unity Day in Cape May County

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Right to Unite hosted a Unity Day at Fox Park in Wildwood. The Right to Unite Organization promotes unity in the community by hosting county-wide events. Unity Day was first celebrated in 2015 and every year since, with the exception of 2020. The primary goal of Unity Day is to bring local churches and community stakeholders together for a day of fellowship and providing free resources to the community.

The following churches joined in the spiritual fellowship: Thrive Ministries of Dennisville, Christ Church of Marmora, John Wesley of Swainton, The Lighthouse Church of Cape May Court House, Crest Community Church, Soar Church of Woodbine, First Baptist Church of Whitesboro, Cielo Abiertos, Dennisville Methodist Church and Angel Visit Baptist Church of Wildwood.

Community stakeholders were also an essential aspect of Unity Day. The following organizations had tables/exhibits: Wildwood Police & Fire, Cape May County/Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Middle Township Police, Cape May County Sheriffs and New Jersey State Troopers. Other contributors were Cape Assist, NAACP, CARA, Buffalo Soldiers, the Bridge Radio Station, One Stop, ACCC, NAACP, FCA, Cub Scouts/Boys Scouts, PRAC of NJ, The Bridge Radio Station, Deeper Still SJ, Cape Christian Academy and CEF.

Those who attended Unity Day were treated to hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and more. There was also a face painting booth for children of all ages as well as some amusement attractions. The day concluded with corporate prayer in various languages.