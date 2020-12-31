 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Methodist residents and nurses receive first vaccines
0 comments

United Methodist residents and nurses receive first vaccines

Residents and nurses at Ocean City's United Methodist Communities at The Shores on Wednesday received their first of two Pfizer vaccines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

CVS Pharmacy staff arrived at the long-term care facility fully equipped and set up a clinic area for staff, UMC said in a release.

"UMC is pleased that New Jersey has made the right decision and included long-term care residents and staff as a top priority for vaccination in our state," the release said. "While the vaccine is not a panacea, it is an important step towards making our community healthy and safe. After nine long months, it is a ray of hope for many of our residents."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News