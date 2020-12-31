United Methodist residents and nurses receive first vaccines

Residents and nurses at Ocean City's United Methodist Communities at The Shores on Wednesday received their first of two Pfizer vaccines to combat the spread of COVID-19.

"UMC is pleased that New Jersey has made the right decision and included long-term care residents and staff as a top priority for vaccination in our state," the release said. "While the vaccine is not a panacea, it is an important step towards making our community healthy and safe. After nine long months, it is a ray of hope for many of our residents."