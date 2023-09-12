Absegami (1-2) at Egg Harbor Township (1-2)

6 p.m. Thursday

Absegami has dropped two straight. Junior quarterback Kendall Armstrong has thrown for 474 yards and eight TDs. Senior defensive lineman Gabe Wilkins has four tackles for losses and forced fumble. EHT comes off a 50-23 win at Bridgeton. Senior lineman Mike Simeon leads the EHT defense with 17 tackles.

Bridgeton (0-3) at Oakcrest (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Bridgeton comes off a 50-23 loss to Egg Harbor Township last Friday. Sophomore linebacker Donovan Linthicum leads a stingy Oakcrest defense with 43 tackles, five of them for losses.

Mainland Regional (3-0) at Atlantic City (3-0)

6 p.m. Friday

The Press Game of the Week. Mainland is the defending Central Jersey Group IV champion. Atlantic City is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. Mainland is ranked No. 3 in The Elite 11. Atlantic City is ranked No. 6.