United Division

An Egg Harbor Township native will make history presenting at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
At an Ocean City school board meeting, speakers decry treatment of high school players who criticized coach
Several speakers at the school board meeting accused the school of ignoring the players’ complaints until they took them public. They said the…
ATLANTIC CITY — In November, a line of city and state officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dug shovels into a moun…
CAPE MAY — With plans for renovations at the city’s welcome center, including an expansion of the available parking spaces, members of City Co…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Evidence in the death of township teen Tiffany Valiante tested by a forensic lab was mishandled by the New Jersey Transit …
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University decided its crew team would leave the school district’s boathouse in February rather than wait for a new c…
Before each of his 25 seasons as a high school girls basketball coach, Steve DiPatri has held a meeting with the parents and guardians of his …
BRIDGETON — When the mother of a 3-year-old Cape May County boy who was killed 12 years ago accepted an automated call two weeks ago, she wasn…
As COVID-19 cases were reported to be on the rise in nine states, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention emphasized Th…
Will Smith says he was "out of line" and "wrong." Meanwhile, the academy is looking at other possible consequences.
