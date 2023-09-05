Absegami (1-1) at Atlantic City (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Atlantic City quarterback Joe Lyons has thrown for 590 yards and six TDs. Vikings wide receiver Sah’nye Degraffenreidt has caught 12 passes for 314 yards and four TDs. Absegami will counter with quarterback Kendall Armstrong, who has thrown for 375 yards and six TDs. Atlantic City is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.

Oakcrest (1-1) at Mainland Regional (2-0)

6 p.m. Friday

Mainland Regional is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Mustangs senior linebacker Hunter Watson has made 14 tackles, seven for losses. He also has two sacks. Oakcrest sophomore linebacker Donovan Linthicum has 24 tackles.

Egg Harbor Township (0-2) at Bridgeton (0-2)

7 p.m. Friday

New EHT coach Rob Davis seeks his first win. This is Bridgeton’s home opener. EHT Has won four straight against Bridgeton.