Absegami

Coch: Barbara Dell’Aringa

Last season’s record: 4-17

2023 prediction: Spoiler

Outlook: The Braves are young and could start five sophomores. Senior pitcher Tori Smith is completely healthy for the season after recovering last year from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Sophomore catcher Alyssa Bailey was the team MVP last season. Sophomore shortstop Sarah Cezslaw stole 24 bases as a freshman.

Cape May Tech

Coach: Cortney Walters

Last season’s record: 6-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Team captains Devin Muir, Kayleigh Rhodes, and Johanna Longstreet provide strong leadership. Longstreet is an experienced pitcher. Rhodes batted .435, while sophomore center fielder Amanda Daino batted .386 last season.

Holy Spirit

Coach: Dennis Smith

Last season’s record: 9-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Spartans are young with a number of sophomores and freshmen playing key roles. Sophomore Mia Merlino (P/1B) batted .39 with three home runs last season. Sophomore Frankie Lane (OF) batted .404 and had 19 RBIs as a freshman. Freshman Gabbi Jones is a promising pitcher and hitter.

Lower Cape May

Coach: Kiersten Price

Last season’s record: 4-14

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: Price said the Caper Tigers will rely on a returning core of veterans and some talented freshmen.

Oakcrest

Coach: Jason Hearn

Last season’s record: 3-14

2023 prediction: Contender

Outlook: Hearn begins the season with 99 career wins. The Falcons should be improved. Senior shortstop Carly Angelo batted .429 last season. Madison Pell (CF/C) and Michaela Hearn (2B) and both seniors and four-year varsity players. Dakota Miranda, a sophomore, takes over in the pitching circle.

Pleasantville

Coach: Kathy Watson

Last season’s record: 1-13

2023 prediction: Building

Outlook: The Greyhounds are young but have plenty of heart and energy. Junior sisters Sther and Aiddys Ramirez Marrero lead Pleasantville on the mound and in the middle infield.