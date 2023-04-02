Absegami
Coch: Barbara Dell’Aringa
Last season’s record: 4-17
2023 prediction: Spoiler
Outlook: The Braves are young and could start five sophomores. Senior pitcher Tori Smith is completely healthy for the season after recovering last year from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Sophomore catcher Alyssa Bailey was the team MVP last season. Sophomore shortstop Sarah Cezslaw stole 24 bases as a freshman.
Cape May Tech
Coach: Cortney Walters
Last season’s record: 6-13
2023 prediction: Building
Outlook: Team captains Devin Muir, Kayleigh Rhodes, and Johanna Longstreet provide strong leadership. Longstreet is an experienced pitcher. Rhodes batted .435, while sophomore center fielder Amanda Daino batted .386 last season.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Dennis Smith
Last season’s record: 9-13
2023 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Spartans are young with a number of sophomores and freshmen playing key roles. Sophomore Mia Merlino (P/1B) batted .39 with three home runs last season. Sophomore Frankie Lane (OF) batted .404 and had 19 RBIs as a freshman. Freshman Gabbi Jones is a promising pitcher and hitter.
Lower Cape May
Coach: Kiersten Price
Last season’s record: 4-14
2023 prediction: Building
Outlook: Price said the Caper Tigers will rely on a returning core of veterans and some talented freshmen.
Oakcrest
Coach: Jason Hearn
Last season’s record: 3-14
2023 prediction: Contender
Outlook: Hearn begins the season with 99 career wins. The Falcons should be improved. Senior shortstop Carly Angelo batted .429 last season. Madison Pell (CF/C) and Michaela Hearn (2B) and both seniors and four-year varsity players. Dakota Miranda, a sophomore, takes over in the pitching circle.
Pleasantville
Coach: Kathy Watson
Last season’s record: 1-13
2023 prediction: Building
Outlook: The Greyhounds are young but have plenty of heart and energy. Junior sisters Sther and Aiddys Ramirez Marrero lead Pleasantville on the mound and in the middle infield.