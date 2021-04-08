Union win Concacaf Champions League debut, 1-0 over Saprissa, on Kacper Przybylko goal

The Union won their debut game in the Concacaf Champions League, 1-0, at Costa Rica's Saprissa on Wednesday, with a first-half goal from Kacper Przybylko and a lot of defense that included surviving a bench-clearing brawl in the final seconds.

Przybylko did the honors in the 34th, set up by a beautiful cross from Olivier Mbaizo on the right flank. It was the perfect start to the year for Przybylko, who overcame back spasms (with help from an injection) to be healthy for the game.,

That was the only goal of a first half in which you couldn't tell it was the Union's first game of the year — and Leon Flach's first appearance for the team. Flach started on the left side of the Union's diamond as Jamiro Monteiro moved up to the top of it, and Anthony Fontana started on the forward line with Przybylko.

José Andrés Martínez had an especially good first half, completing 29 of 34 passes.

As the clock ticked on, the questions became not just about whether the Union could get a second goal. Curtin hinted before the game that Przybylko likely wouldn't be able to go all 90 minutes, and the Union had no forwards on the bench. But Przybylko lasted past the first substitution, Matt Real replacing Flach and shifting the Union's formation to a 4-2-3-1.