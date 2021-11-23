 Skip to main content
Union Park
The grand and majestic look of the exterior of this beachfront restaurant offers a bit of man-made beauty to match the natural gorgeousness of the seascape it faces. This year their Thanksgiving dinner runs from 2 to 7 p.m. and features a three-course prix fixe menu. Highlights include tuna tartare with seaweed salad, pineapple relish, mezcal, avocado crema, guajillo chiles and a tortilla crisp; burrata with heirloom tomato, prosciutto and balsamic crema; and no fewer than nine entrée selections, such as scallops served with a wild mushroom risotto, tomato bacon jam and basil oil; and short ribs with a roasted garlic au jus, gremolata, balsamic onions, carrots and potatoes, among others. And yes, a traditional turkey dinner is available as well. For dessert, guests can select from such sinful sweets as crème brulee, pumpkin cheesecake and apple cobbler, or opt for ice cream or sorbet. Cost is $75 per person and there is an option for a children's turkey plate for $50. Reservations are required. Union Park is located at 727 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to UnionParkDiningRoom.com.

