Union edge FC Cincinnati 1-0 in playoff opener with Andre Blake and Leon Flach's heroics

The Philadelphia Union survived a rough-and-tumble opener to their playoff run on Thursday, edging FC Cincinnati with a 59th-minute goal from Leon Flach.

"It's the toughest game we've had here all season," Union manager Jim Curtin said. "A really high-intensity game, a good playoff game — one that I think our team needs, too."

That was a reference to the Union having won so many games by lopsided scores at Subaru Park this year. This was their first 1-0 home win since April 9.

Instead of an onslaught of goals, there was an onslaught of crunching tackles — many left uncalled by referee Timothy Ford. But the total performance was enough to advance the home team to the Eastern Conference final, which the Union will host on Oct. 30 against CF Montreal or New York City FC.

A slugfest

The first half was tight. While the Union had the better talent, the players got caught in a trap they also fell into during earlier games this year against Cincinnati: struggling to break through the visitor's five-player back line.

That defensive setup takes away the kinds of spaces Mikael Uhre and Julián Carranza usually exploit. It's Cincinnati's standard formation, but manager Pat Noonan knew it could be especially effective against the team he used to work for.

The Union were correctly patient, probing when they could, but equally concerned about letting Cincinnati's front three of Luciano Acosta, Brenner, and Brandon Vázquez spring counterattacks. At halftime, there was no score but the Union had seven shots to Cincinnati's five.

The early stages of the second half were just as cagey. The Union needed someone to break the glass, whether from the starters or a sub.

And in the 59th minute, someone finally found a hammer.

The breakthrough

In 78 previous games for the Union, Flach had registered all of one goal and three assists. He isn't anyone's ideal attacking dynamo, and that's by design.

But when a loose ball came to him off a pass from a tightly marked Uhre in Cincinnati's 18-yard box, Flach let instinct take over. He took a first-time swing with his left foot and smashed the ball past Roman Celentano, unleashing an explosion of noise from the packed crowd of 19,289.,

The latter move brought an end to Cincinnati's 5-3-2 setup, changing it to a 4-3-3. That meant even more space opening up on the visitors' defense, and the Union swarmed it. But Cincinnati kept coming too.

Ultimately, the game was decided at the other end of the field — and for the 16th time in 36 games this season, the Union's defense delivered a shutout.