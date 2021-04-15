 Skip to main content
Union capsule
A LOOK AT THE UNION THIS SEASON

2020 record: 14-4-5, 1st in the East, lost in the opening round to New England

Coach: Jim Curtin

New faces: D Stuart Findlay, MF Leon Flach

Moved on: MF Brendan Aaronson, D Ray Gaddis, D Mark McKenzie

Prospects: Last season’s winners of the Supporters Shield were shocked by the New England Revolution in their opening playoff match. Then there was a European exodus: Brendan Aaronson left for Austria and Mark McKenzie headed to Belgium. Anthony Fontana will most likely move into Aaronson’s role, while Jakob Glesnes takes over for McKenzie. Sergio Santos is getting better every year. There’s a curiosity factor with Aaronson’s brother, Paxton. And the Union have MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Veteran leader Ray Gaddis retired.

— Associated Press

