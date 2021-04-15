Union capsule

Prospects: Last season’s winners of the Supporters Shield were shocked by the New England Revolution in their opening playoff match. Then there was a European exodus: Brendan Aaronson left for Austria and Mark McKenzie headed to Belgium. Anthony Fontana will most likely move into Aaronson’s role, while Jakob Glesnes takes over for McKenzie. Sergio Santos is getting better every year. There’s a curiosity factor with Aaronson’s brother, Paxton. And the Union have MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. Veteran leader Ray Gaddis retired.