Umar Shannon (Atlantic City)
Saint Peter’s
Shannon is in his first season as an assistant coach with the Peacocks (19-11). Saint Peter’s won the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City last Saturday. The 15th-seeded Peacocks will play No. 2 seed Kentucky (26-7) 7:10 p.m. Thursday in an East Region.
Shannon played at Saint Francis (PA) from 2009-2013 before finishing his career as a graduate senior at Quinnipiac. A 2009 Atlantic City graduate, Shannon scored 1,006 career points for the Vikings.
