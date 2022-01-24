Ulvaeus seeks source of ABBA magic with Apple radio show

LOS ANGELES— ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus is launching a radio show on Apple Music, with hopes of figuring out why his songs like "Mamma Mia" and "Dancing Queen" have stayed stuck in the heads of so much of the world for so many decades.

The guitarist, singer and co-songwriter from the Swedish supergroup will host the "Björn from ABBA and Friends' Radio Show" on Apple Music Hits. The show began Monday.

The limited series includes music and conversations with Ulvaeus' friends and collaborators, starting in the first episode with his fellow producer, songwriter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers.

Ulvaeus and Rodgers talk about the secrets of hit-making and why ABBA's music has remained in the public consciousness.

"I have long wanted to ask some emotionally intelligent as well as intellectual people who know about ABBA about why they think our songs have lasted for such a long time — almost 40 years — because I don't understand it myself," the 76-year-old Ulvaeus said.