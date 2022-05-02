Ukrainian, Brigantine women team up to help those in need

BRIGANTINE — Oksana Zolotukhina, 44, and her husband, Ivan, 47, lived “a good life” in Ukraine, volunteering much of their time to help meet the needs of their country’s mentally and physically ill women and children while managing the two successful businesses they built together.

They didn’t know their lives would change the morning of Feb. 24. But, when Russian tanks besieged their hometown and the country’s capital that day, they were forced to flee and embark on a journey that eventually landed them here in this small, oceanfront community north of Atlantic City.

“We couldn’t believe — no, we didn’t believe — that this was happening,” said Oksana Zolotukhina about that February morning. “We thought if there was going to be war, it would start on the other side (of the country), not in the capital.”

On the phone with a girlfriend the previous night, planning a run for the next day since the weather was getting warmer, Zolotukhina wasn’t expecting to be abruptly awakened at 6 a.m. to the heavy sounds of explosives.

“I woke up to several different phone calls. My mom phoned me, crying, and said, ‘Oksana, go. Leave your apartment because war has started,’ but I already knew that war started.”

Talks of war in Ukraine were already happening among its citizens by the start of February, said Zolotukhina, but the people continued to live life normally, not understanding the seriousness of the situation, along with the rest of Ukrainians living in the Kyiv region, said Zolotukhina.

After several phone calls from sobbing friends and family, Zolotukhina and her husband were prepared to leave their house with a backpack filled with light essentials, such as clothes and a toothbrush, and some important documents, thinking she would return to her home again if she needed something else.

Zolotukhina said as she and her husband were leaving, the city was dead silent.

“Only the tick, tick, tick from the explosives could be heard. Everyone was silent.”

On the move

It took Zolotukhina and her husband five hours to get to her parents’ house in a nearby village that day, a trip that normally takes an hour.

Zolotukhina, her husband and her parents hid in an underground shelter, surviving several sleepless nights of bombing. One strike caused a massive oil station fire that lit the village’s skies for two days. The air smelled of burning fuel, she said.

“We weren’t sure whether we should stay in the house or go underground,” said Zolotukhina.

She made the decision to leave her parents’ house with her husband a week later, once a neighbor informed them that Russian tanks were coming into the village.

Zolotukhina’s parents couldn’t leave the village with her because her father has cancer and could not travel to the East of Ukraine, where Zolotukhina planned to go. Her parents also had two dogs and did not want to leave their home despite Russian invasion of the village.

“Once I left my parents, it wasn’t like our first escape. I understood it was possible that I may never come back,” she said.

After sharing an apartment with family friends in the east of Ukraine, which was also unsafe, the couple decided to travel 10 hours on the European border where they finally arrived at a Romanian shelter that was accepting Ukrainians seeking refuge. Zolotukhina called them “very good people” for taking them in.

Safe haven in South Jersey

So how did the couple get to Brigantine all the way from Romania?

Zolotukhina and her husband met a Pennsylvania couple, Marcia and Edward Lebedinski, 10 years ago while on vacation in Aruba.

Worried about Zolotukhina after learning the war broke out, Marcia Lebedinski texted her almost daily to make sure she was safe.

Having stayed connected through all those years, the couple offered the Zolotukhinas to stay in their summer home in Brigantine temporarily.

One of the first things the Lebedinskis did was ask their neighbor, Maria Polillo, to keep an eye on them, which led Polillo to take them under her wing and eventually into her home.

“I am a very giving person. I feel the need to help people,” said Polillo, who is a chiropractic assistant and understands the importance of benevolence, especially after having lost her last Brigantine home to Hurricane Sandy.

Zolotukhina, who still stayed in touch with family and friends from Ukraine, wanted to continue to help Ukrainians in need, sending much-needed essentials back home even though she was safely in the United States.

“I can’t fight, but I wanted to do something,” said Zolotukhina.

“I told her if she has the desire to do something, do it,” said Polillo, who encouraged, supported and eventually partnered with Zolotukhina to raise donations to send to people in Ukraine affected by war.

Teaming up for good

Using Polillo’s house as their base, friends, family, neighbors, and just people wanting to help, started sending essentials to Polillo’s house including toothbrushes, tampons, other toiletries to send over to Ukraine.

After months of collection, Zolotukhina and Polillo boxed up 334 pounds of supplies and sent that to Ukraine. Cash donations covered the almost $795 shipping cost, which averaged out to cost $2.38 per pound through a Ukrainian agent in Vineland from Meest Shipping. Once the shipment arrived at the Ukraine border, volunteers from the United World Culture Foundation grabbed it and arranged to take it to orphanages and 10 women with children.

Since then, the Ukrainian military, fire and police departments have reached out to Zolotukhina, who is still known for her philanthropy despite being so far away. They said they needed medical supplies, like bandages, tourniquets, and braces, and more expensive, bigger items, such as portable radios and protective gear for firefighters.

While Zolotukhina appreciates the hospitality and kindness of those in Brigantine who took her and her husband in and helped with the mission, she knows she will head back to the Ukraine once the war is over.

Besides missing her country, Zolotukhina also misses her parents, family, and friends, who are mostly safe now. She does worry about a business associate who has not been in contact since bombing in the Bucha region of Ukraine where he was staying.

“All Ukrainians that fled the war feel bad, or guilty, about not being able to help,” said Zolotukhina. “But once I started to do something, I felt better.”

Those wishing to donate may contact Maria Polillo via her email (bchbunny1105@comcast.net) or donate items on an Amazon Wishlist that can be sent directly to Polillo.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.