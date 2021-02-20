UK OKs some nursing home visits

Pope Francis and Italy’s president on Saturday marked a newly established annual day to honor doctors, nurses and other health care workers, exactly one year after the nation’s first known native case of COVID-19 emerged.
In a message to honor those caring for COVID-19 patients, Francis hailed the “generous involvement, at times heroic, of the profession lived as mission.”
On the evening of Feb. 20, 2020, a hospital in Codogno, northern Italy, confirmed a 38-year-old Italian man was infected with the coronavirus. The man had no links to anyone who had been in China, where the COVID-19 outbreak first erupted.
U.K. OKs some nursing home visits: The British government announced a small step out of the nation’s lockdown Saturday — allowing nursing home residents to have a single friend or family member visit them indoors.
Residents and their visitors will be able to hold hands, but not hug. The change takes effect March 8. For months, nursing home residents have only been able to see loved ones outdoors or through screens.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will announce a “road map” out of lockdown Monday. The government has stressed that easing restrictions will be slow and cautious. Store reopenings and outdoor socializing are unlikely before April, though children will go back to school from March 8.
Judge rejects Rep. Nunes defamation suit against CNN: A defamation lawsuit U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes brought against CNN was tossed out by a Manhattan judge Friday.
The lawsuit seeking over $435 million in damages was rejected by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who said the California Republican failed to request a retraction in a timely fashion or adequately state his claims. Nunes had alleged the cable news company intentionally published a false news article Nov. 22, 2019, and engaged in a conspiracy to defame him and damage his personal and professional reputation.
The lawsuit said CNN published a report containing false claims that Nunes was involved in efforts to get “dirt” on then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
U.S. deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany: A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard was deported from the United States and arrived Saturday in his native Germany where he was being held by police for questioning, authorities said.
The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency said in a statement that Friedrich Karl Berger, a German citizen, was sent back to Germany for serving as a guard of a Neuengamme concentration camp subcamp in 1945. The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Princess Eugenie, husband pick name for baby son: Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, have named their baby boy August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.
The baby — a ninth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth II — was born Feb. 9 at London’s Portland Hospital. Eugenie, 30, is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York and a granddaughter of the queen. The baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, is her first child and is 11th in line to the British throne.
Ex-NFL player faces 14 years for assaults: Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II agreed Friday to accept a 14-year prison sentence for raping a homeless woman and assaulting two other women.
Winslow, 37, agreed to changes to a previous guilty plea to avoid a potential 18-year sentence.
In 2019, Winslow was convicted of raping a 58-year-old homeless woman in Encinitas, California. Facing a retrial on other charges, he later pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious teenager in 2003 and to the 2018 sexual battery of a 54-year-old hitchhiker in Encinitas.
Request to allow abortion waiting period in Tennessee denied: A federal court on Friday denied a request to keep Tennessee’s 48-hour waiting period for abortions in effect while it hears an appeal of a lower court’s ruling that found it unconstitutional.
U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman ruled in October that Tennessee’s waiting period law serves no legitimate purpose while placing a substantial burden on women who seek abortions in Tennessee. The 2015 law required women to make two trips to an abortion clinic, first for mandatory counseling and then for the abortion at least 48 hours later.
Military training jet crashes in woods near Alabama airport: A military training jet crashed Friday afternoon near an Alabama airport, the Air Force said. The crash involved a T-38 trainer aircraft assigned to the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi, Lt. Steven D. Dean Jr., the public affairs officer for the base, wrote in a news release. The Air Force said the conditions of the pilots weren’t immediately known.
Murder charge dropped against Sharpton’s half-brother: The Rev. Al Sharpton’s half-brother has been cleared of a capital murder charge after a grand jury refused to indict him over a 2018 fatal shooting that police said was committed by a man he was driving.
The Rev. Kenneth Glasgow, a voting rights activist, was arrested after a passenger in his car was accused of fatally shooting a woman who the passenger believed had stolen his car.
