UK: Benefits outweigh risks for AstraZeneca despite 7 deaths

Britain’s medicines regulator is urging people to continue taking the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, despite revealing that seven people in the U.K. have died from rare blood clots after getting the jab.
The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, or MHRA, said it wasn’t clear if the shots are causing the clots, and that its “rigorous review into the U.K. reports of rare and specific types of blood clots is ongoing.”
Though the agency said late Friday that seven people had died as a result of developing blood clots, it didn’t disclose any information about their ages or health conditions.
In total, MHRA said it had identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events out of 18.1 million AstraZeneca doses administered up to and including March 24. The risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small,” it added.
Argentine leader’s test shows COVID; awaits confirmation: Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he had an initial positive test for COVID-19, despite having been vaccinated in January.
Fernández sent a tweet early Saturday saying he took a quick antigen test for the virus after feeling a headache and experiencing a fever of 99.1 Fahrenheit. He said he otherwise has light symptoms, is isolating and is “physically well.” He said he is awaiting a confirmation of the result using a more rigorous PCR test.
Mormon leader says prejudice, racism have no place in faith: A leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued another plea Saturday for members to be welcoming to people of all faiths and ethnicities on the heels of recent attacks on Asians and following a recent reckoning over racial justice around the world. The remarks came during a twice-annual church conference that is being held without attendees for a third consecutive time as the faith continues to take precautions amid the pandemic.
“The Lord expects us to teach that inclusion is a positive means towards unity, and that exclusion leads to division,” said Gary Stevenson, a member of a top governing panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We have been heartbroken to hear of recent attacks on people who are Black, Asian, Latino, or of any other group. Prejudice, racial tension, or violence should never have any place in our neighborhoods, communities, or within the church.”
Unaccompanied migrant kids may be housed on Calif. base: The federal government may house unaccompanied migrant children on a California Army National Guard base in central California, officials said.
The Pentagon on Friday approved the use of Camp Roberts to temporarily house migrant children traveling alone, according to a defense official.
It was not immediately clear if or how many children could be placed at the camp, which is located along the Salinas River almost directly between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Rapper DMX hospitalized in critical condition after drug overdose: Rapper DMX was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after a drug overdose in his Westchester County, New York home, according to a report.
The 50-year-old hip hop star suffered a heart attack during the overdose and was rushed to a critical care unit at White Plains Hospital around 11 p.m. Friday, TMZ reported. The singer was showing “some brain activity” but was in a “vegetative state,” sources told TMZ.
DMX and his Ruff Ryder crew performed a show on the Atlantic City beach in August 2017.
Designer Mossimo Giannulli released from Calif. prison: Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli was released from a California prison and was at a halfway house outside Los Angeles following his imprisonment for his role in a college admissions bribery scheme, records show.
Giannulli, 57, is married to former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin. They pleaded guilty last year to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin was released from a prison in Dublin in December after spending two months behind bars.
NYC mayoral candidate back campaigning: New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang has resumed campaigning a day after going to the hospital for a kidney stone. Yang’s campaign said that on Saturday he planned to visit an Easter egg hunt at the Queens County Farm and meet with campaign volunteers at Open Streets locations in Brooklyn. Yang, 46, went to the emergency room Friday after experiencing abdominal pain, co-campaign manager Chris Coffey said. All of Yang’s campaign events for Friday were canceled. The stone eventually passed, he said.