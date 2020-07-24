Sales of new homes rose a sharp 13.8% in June, the second straight increase after two months when sales plunged as the country went into lockdown because of the coronavirus.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the June gain pushed sales of new homes to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000, a better-than-expected performance. The increase follows a 19.4% jump in May.
The two months of sales gains followed two months of sharp declines in sales in March and April as much of the country went into lockdown.
Simon-backed venture makes offer on Brooks Brothers: A retail venture owned by licensing company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group has entered into an agreement to buy the iconic Brooks Brothers for $305 million.
The offer from Sparc Group LLC announced late Thursday has been designated as a “stalking horse” and is subject to court approval and any higher or better offers as part of the company’s ongoing auction process. A court hearing to approve the bid has been set for Aug. 3. and competing offers are due by Aug. 5. The sale process is expected to take place Aug. 11.
The 200-year-old New York-based clothier, which has dressed nearly every U.S. president, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month.
Goldman Sachs, Malaysia reach settlement: Malaysia’s government said Friday it has reached a $3.9 billion settlement with Goldman Sachs in exchange for dropping criminal charges against the bank over bond sales that raised money for the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, which was looted of billions of dollars in a massive scandal.
Malaysian and U.S. prosecutors had alleged that the bond sales organized by Goldman Sachs provided one of the means for associates of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak to steal billions over several years from a fund that was ostensibly set up to accelerate Malaysia’s economic development.
Najib is on trial on multiple corruption charges linked to the scandal after his election ouster in May 2018. Goldman and two of its former executives were charged in December that year with alleged breaches of securities laws including misleading investors over the bond sales. Another 17 former and current Goldman executives were also charged last year over alleged roles in the fraud.
Garmin goes down Friday: GPS device-maker Garmin’s online fitness tracking service went down early Friday, leaving runners and cyclists struggling to upload data from their latest workouts.
Garmin Connect, an app and website that works with the company’s popular line of fitness watches, remained out of service Friday afternoon. The U.S. company had apologized for the disruption a day earlier, when it indicated the problem was more widespread and also affected its communications systems.
FlyGarmin, the company’s navigational support service for pilots, was also hit by the outage, which down took the service’s website and mobile app.
— Associated Press
