U.S. average rates on long-term mortgages fell this week, with historically low levels continuing to fuel demand for homes.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan declined to 2.91% from 2.99% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.58% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.46% from 2.54% last week.
Housing demand continues as one of few bright spots in the pandemic-hobbled economy, especially for prospective buyers considering a first-time purchase. The trend may even extend strong sales of homes, which has already carried over from spring into summer, further into the fall, Freddie Mac says.
Ex-UAW president charged with corruption in federal probe: A former president of the United Auto Workers union was charged with corruption Thursday, accused of conspiring with his successor and others to embezzle money for golf, vacation villas and fine dining.
Dennis Williams is the 15th person to be charged in an investigation of the senior ranks of the venerable labor union. It has revealed crooked ties between officials and executives at Fiat Chrysler and luxuries rarely enjoyed by the UAW’s blue-collar members whose dues were squandered.
Dawn Davis is new Bon Appetit editor: Book-publishing executive Dawn Davis is Bon Appetit’s new top editor, taking the helm following a reckoning on race and culture at the food magazine.
Davis, a Black woman, was most recently vice president and publisher of Simon & Schuster imprint 37 Ink, and her titles include “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl” by Issa Rae and Erica Armstrong Dunbar’s “Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave,” a National Book Award finalist.
Davis starts at Bon Appetit on Nov. 2, Conde Nast said Thursday.
Stocks climb: Stocks edged further into record heights on Wall Street on Thursday after the Federal Reserve made a major overhaul to its strategy, one that could keep interest rates low for longer.
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after earlier veering through a jumbled day of trading. Prices for stocks, bonds and gold made several U-turns after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a highly anticipated speech, where he essentially said the Fed may continue efforts to prop up the economy even if inflation rises above its target level of 2%, as long as it had been weak before then. Long-term Treasury yields rose.
— Associated Press
