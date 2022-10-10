 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tyree Moore, Middle Township

Tyree Moore

The junior running back scored two TDs in the fourth quarter on 20 and 85 yard runs to propel the Panthers to a 28-20 win over Buena Regional. More rushed 10 times for 146 yards. Middle (4-2) has won four straight and plays at Bridgeton (0-6) 6 p.m. Friday.

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
