Tyler Sininsky, Southern Regional
The junior made 127 saves, finishing with a 71% save-percentage. He made 47 saves in the sectional and state tournaments, averaging just 3.75 goals in the playoffs and 3.90 goals in 21 games. He had two shutouts.

Contact Patrick Mulranen

