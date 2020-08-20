Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Wednesday and Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Fourteen came alive.

Tropical Depression Thirteen, spinning in the central Atlantic Ocean, will take a path that will skirt the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the weekend as a Tropical Storm, with sustained winds over 39 mph. 

Official Forecast

From there, the forecast varies greatly. However, the general idea is for the storm to recurve in or near the Deep South early next week, where a landfall will be likely. Impacts to South Jersey, if any, would not be until late next week. 

TD 13 Spaghetti Plots Aug. 21

The ensemble run of the Global Forecast System model for from Aug. 20. The ensemble is the same model, with with slightly different variations to give forecasts an idea of plausible scenarios. The pressure, in millibars, is on the right.

Tropical Depression Fourteen, meanwhile, formed in the Caribbean Sea. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, commonly known as a hurricane hunter, is scheduled to investigate the disturbance system later Thursday, collecting valuable wind, pressure and rainfall information to be used in future forecasts. 

Official Forecast

The storm will likely developed into a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico late in the weekend. Interests from the Texas to Mississippi should monitor this storm. A landfall in the United States, if any, would occur Tuesday or Wednesday. 

These storms will likely become Laura and Marco. Both of which would continue the record pace of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean. 

