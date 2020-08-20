Tropical Depression Thirteen formed Wednesday and Thursday morning, Tropical Depression Fourteen came alive.
Tropical Depression Thirteen, spinning in the central Atlantic Ocean, will take a path that will skirt the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola through the weekend as a Tropical Storm, with sustained winds over 39 mph.
From there, the forecast varies greatly. However, the general idea is for the storm to recurve in or near the Deep South early next week, where a landfall will be likely. Impacts to South Jersey, if any, would not be until late next week.
Tropical Depression Fourteen, meanwhile, formed in the Caribbean Sea. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft, commonly known as a hurricane hunter, is scheduled to investigate the disturbance system later Thursday, collecting valuable wind, pressure and rainfall information to be used in future forecasts.
The storm will likely developed into a tropical storm as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico late in the weekend. Interests from the Texas to Mississippi should monitor this storm. A landfall in the United States, if any, would occur Tuesday or Wednesday.
These storms will likely become Laura and Marco. Both of which would continue the record pace of hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.