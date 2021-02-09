Two storms in two days, really?

Believe it or not, yes. Two separate waves of low pressure will ride along a front that will be positioned in the Mid-South. They will be fast movers, though. Neither of the two will be around for more than about 12 hours. When you add them up, as well as the break in between, then you get a pair of storms will that stretch across three days.
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
I've been the Meteorologist at The Press since Fall 2017. I've spent my whole life in New Jersey, earning a Meteorology degree from Rutgers University. I'm honored to be a 5 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
