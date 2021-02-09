 Skip to main content
Two storms in two days, really?
Two storms in two days, really?

Windy Winds

Winds Thursday into Saturday, according to the European model. 

Believe it or not, yes. Two separate waves of low pressure will ride along a front that will be positioned in the Mid-South. They will be fast movers, though. Neither of the two will be around for more than about 12 hours. When you add them up, as well as the break in between, then you get a pair of storms will that stretch across three days. 

